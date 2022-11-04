Jitendra Singh inaugurates Centre for Metabolic & Endocrine Disorders in Pune

Jitendra Singh, the Union Minister of State for Science and Technology, opened the Centre for Metabolic & Endocrine Disorders at the Symbiosis University Hospital & Research Center in Pune
NEW DELHI :Union Minister of state for Science and Technology, Jitendra Singh inaugurated the Centre for Metabolic & Endocrine Disorders at Symbiosis University Hospital & Research Centre in Pune on Friday.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
NEW DELHI :Union Minister of state for Science and Technology, Jitendra Singh inaugurated the Centre for Metabolic & Endocrine Disorders at Symbiosis University Hospital & Research Centre in Pune on Friday.
Addressing the occasion, the minister said that over the last two decades, India has seen a surge in Type 2 Diabetes Mellitus, which has now acquired pan-Indian proportions. “Type 2 Diabetes, which was prevalent mostly in South India till two decades ago, is today equally rampant in North India. At the same time, it has also moved from metros, cities and urban areas to rural hinterland."
Addressing the occasion, the minister said that over the last two decades, India has seen a surge in Type 2 Diabetes Mellitus, which has now acquired pan-Indian proportions. “Type 2 Diabetes, which was prevalent mostly in South India till two decades ago, is today equally rampant in North India. At the same time, it has also moved from metros, cities and urban areas to rural hinterland."
Singh added that the past three decades witnessed a 150 per cent increase in the number of people with diabetes in the country. “The main concern is the progressive lowering of the age at which type 2 diabetes is being diagnosed, with the disease prevalence becoming apparent in the age group of 25-34 years in both urban and rural areas."
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Singh added that the past three decades witnessed a 150 per cent increase in the number of people with diabetes in the country. “The main concern is the progressive lowering of the age at which type 2 diabetes is being diagnosed, with the disease prevalence becoming apparent in the age group of 25-34 years in both urban and rural areas."
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
He said that lifestyle management plays an essential role in managing type 1 diabetes, and understanding the effect of diet and physical activity on glycemia is essential for optimal management of the disease. “Even during the pre-COVID era, it had been proven with evidence that in the treatment of non-communicable diseases, like Diabetes-Mellitus, the dose of insulin or oral anti-diabetic drugs could be brought down with the adjuvant practice of certain Yoga Asana and lifestyle modifications available in Naturopathy."
He said that lifestyle management plays an essential role in managing type 1 diabetes, and understanding the effect of diet and physical activity on glycemia is essential for optimal management of the disease. “Even during the pre-COVID era, it had been proven with evidence that in the treatment of non-communicable diseases, like Diabetes-Mellitus, the dose of insulin or oral anti-diabetic drugs could be brought down with the adjuvant practice of certain Yoga Asana and lifestyle modifications available in Naturopathy."
The minister further said that under the Free Drugs Service Initiative of NHM of Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, financial support is provided to States/UTs for provision of free essential medicines including insulin for poor and needy people including children.
The minister further said that under the Free Drugs Service Initiative of NHM of Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, financial support is provided to States/UTs for provision of free essential medicines including insulin for poor and needy people including children.
Singh added that quality generic medicines including insulin are made available at affordable prices to all, under ‘Jan Aushadhi Scheme’, in collaboration with the state governments. “Government Hospitals provide free of cost treatment. The treatment for in-patient care is also available under Ayushman Bharat - Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (PMJAY) for 10.74 crore families eligible under AB-PMJAY as per Socio Economic Caste Census (SECC) database 2011."
Singh added that quality generic medicines including insulin are made available at affordable prices to all, under ‘Jan Aushadhi Scheme’, in collaboration with the state governments. “Government Hospitals provide free of cost treatment. The treatment for in-patient care is also available under Ayushman Bharat - Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (PMJAY) for 10.74 crore families eligible under AB-PMJAY as per Socio Economic Caste Census (SECC) database 2011."
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
He said that technology will be used prudently to reduce the challenges in treatment.
He said that technology will be used prudently to reduce the challenges in treatment.
Swati Luthra writes on climate change, water, environment and forest issues for Mint. A graduate in Psychology, Swati has been mapping India’s policy initiatives to help meet the pledges made at CoP-26 including achieving net-zero carbon emissions by 2070.