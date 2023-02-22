NEW DELHI : Union Minister Jitendra Singh on Wednesday inaugurated multiple facilities worth Rs. 120 crore at the Translational Health Science and Technology Institute (THSTI), Haryana.

Delivering the Presidential address, the minister said that the kind of research being conducted at the institute has drawn international acclaim. “The covid vaccine trials happened in the THSTI labs under partnership with WHO. It was also the first lab in India to culture Omicron virus."

Singh added that India did extremely well during the pandemic as it developed vaccines and provided over 2 billion doses to the people. “The country also provided excellent medical care."

He congratulated THSTI scientists for their excellent science, support for vaccine research and development both to academia and industry. “It is one of the top institutes under DBT and has done extremely well in many areas of research such as mother and child health, vaccine development, therapeutic molecules against tuberculosis and dengue and newer diagnostic tools."

The minister added that THSTI has world class facilities such as BSL-3 lab, experimental animal facility, a large biorepository and state of the art modern equipment for molecular research.

“Biotechnology is at the core of vaccine, diagnostics and therapeutic development in a cost-effective manner. The biotech industry has grown from 6 billion dollars to 80 billion dollars currently through the efforts of our research institutions, entrepreneurs and start-ups," Singh said.

The department of biotechnology has 14 autonomous institutions across the country which are engaged in various aspects of human health research and agriculture.

The minister inaugurated a medical research centre which will be a 50 bedded hospital and will have facilities for conducting clinical research such as observational cohort studies and phase 1 and phase 2 clinical trials.