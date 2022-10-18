Jitendra Singh launches integrated pensioners’ portal

Singh added that Bhavishya was recently rated as the 3rd best portal among all government of India service portals by National e-Governance Service Delivery Assessment (NeSDA). “The Department of Pension & Pensioners’ Welfare (DoPPW) therefore chose this end-to-end digitized portal for the integration with Bhavishya as the base portal which will finally become a single window for all central government pensioners. The following portals have now been merged with Bhavishya window: CPENGRAMS, ANUBHAV, ANUDAAN, SANKALP & Pension Dashboard."