Jitendra Singh launches integrated pensioners’ portal

Jitendra Singh launches integrated pensioners’ portal2 min read . 09:00 PM IST
- The portal is developed in collaboration with State Bank of India and aimed at ‘Ease of Living’ for the central government pensioners
NEW DELHI :Union Minister of state for Science and Technology, Jitendra Singh launched the Single Integrated Pensioners’ Portal on Tuesday.
“The portal is developed in collaboration with State Bank of India and aimed at ‘Ease of Living’ for the central government pensioners. All remaining 16 pension disbursing banks will now begin their integration with Bhavishya," the Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances & Pensions said in a press release.
The minister said that Bhavishya 9.0 version is being released with its integration with Pension Disbursing Banks. “Bhavishya is a portal for pension payment and tracking system. It is being integrated with Pension Seva portal of SBI and will enable pensioners to get all information and services at one place with a single login."
On completion of all phases of this integration the retirees can choose a bank and branch for opening an online pension account, check their monthly pension slips, Form 16, status of life certificate as well as change their pension disbursing bank through Bhavishya.
Singh added that Bhavishya was recently rated as the 3rd best portal among all government of India service portals by National e-Governance Service Delivery Assessment (NeSDA). “The Department of Pension & Pensioners’ Welfare (DoPPW) therefore chose this end-to-end digitized portal for the integration with Bhavishya as the base portal which will finally become a single window for all central government pensioners. The following portals have now been merged with Bhavishya window: CPENGRAMS, ANUBHAV, ANUDAAN, SANKALP & Pension Dashboard."
He said that the Bhavishya platform was made mandatory for all central government departments since January 01, 2017. “This system, at present is being successfully implemented in the main Secretariat of 97 Ministries/Departments including 815 Attached Offices, along with 7,902 DDOs on board."
The Minister also inaugurated a Pension Disbursing Bank Exhibition in which all the 17 Pension Disbursing Banks participated to display their digital initiatives and products meant for retiring government officials.
Singh conferred Anubhav Awards on 15 awardees for year 2019-20, 20-21 & 21-22. He also inaugurated Pre-Retirement Counselling for about 900 officials about to retire in next one year. The Department of Pension & Pensioners’ Welfare organizes Pre-Retirement Counselling (PRC) workshop for the benefits of retiring employees of the Government of India as a welfare measure.
