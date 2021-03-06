OPEN APP
Praising the Indian medical fraternity for their fight against Covid-19, Union Minister Jitendra Singh on Saturday said they have taught the world the art of engaging minds without physical engagement and fighting the real virus through sometimes virtual and sometimes non-virtual means.

The Union Minister of State PMO and Personnel said, while the pandemic offered an opportunity in adversity, the Indian medical fraternity took a lead in proving to the world that India could not only be self-reliant but could also offer reliance to other nations.

The union minister was speaking at the 76th Annual Conference of Association of Physicians of India.

"While the COVID pandemic offered an opportunity in adversity, the Indian Medical fraternity took a lead in proving to the world that India could not only be self-reliant but could also offer reliance to other nations," he said.

Singh had a special word of appreciation for the young physicians, particularly young resident doctors, who had earned the distinction of being lauded as Corona warriors and helped India emerge victorious against all odds even when several countries with lesser populations were struggling.

"While India, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, was among the first in the world to come out with a COVID-19 vaccine, it is now also providing the same vaccine to other countries," he said.

Referring to the theme of this year's API conference 'Engaging Minds: Empowering Medicine', Singh said it is appropriate to the time at which this conference is being held.

The Indian physicians, he said, have taught the world the art of engaging minds without physical engagement and fighting the real virus through sometimes virtual and sometimes non-virtual means.

(With inputs from agencies)

