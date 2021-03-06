Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paper
OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Jitendra Singh praises Indian doctors for their fight against Covid-19

Jitendra Singh praises Indian doctors for their fight against Covid-19

A file photo of Union minister Jitendra Singh. Photo: Mohd Zakir/HT
1 min read . 11:07 PM IST Staff Writer

The Union Minister of State PMO and Personnel said, while the pandemic offered an opportunity in adversity, the Indian medical fraternity took a lead in proving to the world that India could not only be self-reliant but could also offer reliance to other nations

Praising the Indian medical fraternity for their fight against Covid-19, Union Minister Jitendra Singh on Saturday said they have taught the world the art of engaging minds without physical engagement and fighting the real virus through sometimes virtual and sometimes non-virtual means.

Praising the Indian medical fraternity for their fight against Covid-19, Union Minister Jitendra Singh on Saturday said they have taught the world the art of engaging minds without physical engagement and fighting the real virus through sometimes virtual and sometimes non-virtual means.

The Union Minister of State PMO and Personnel said, while the pandemic offered an opportunity in adversity, the Indian medical fraternity took a lead in proving to the world that India could not only be self-reliant but could also offer reliance to other nations.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

Trump demands three Republican groups stop raising money off his name

1 min read . 11:04 PM IST

India crosses 2 crore mark in cumulative COVID-19 doses

3 min read . 11:03 PM IST

United, British Air and Singapore Airlines sound alarm on Alliance data breach

2 min read . 10:57 PM IST

Italy reports 307 coronavirus deaths on Saturday, 23,641 new cases

1 min read . 10:51 PM IST

The Union Minister of State PMO and Personnel said, while the pandemic offered an opportunity in adversity, the Indian medical fraternity took a lead in proving to the world that India could not only be self-reliant but could also offer reliance to other nations.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

Trump demands three Republican groups stop raising money off his name

1 min read . 11:04 PM IST

India crosses 2 crore mark in cumulative COVID-19 doses

3 min read . 11:03 PM IST

United, British Air and Singapore Airlines sound alarm on Alliance data breach

2 min read . 10:57 PM IST

Italy reports 307 coronavirus deaths on Saturday, 23,641 new cases

1 min read . 10:51 PM IST
Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

The union minister was speaking at the 76th Annual Conference of Association of Physicians of India.

"While the COVID pandemic offered an opportunity in adversity, the Indian Medical fraternity took a lead in proving to the world that India could not only be self-reliant but could also offer reliance to other nations," he said.

Singh had a special word of appreciation for the young physicians, particularly young resident doctors, who had earned the distinction of being lauded as Corona warriors and helped India emerge victorious against all odds even when several countries with lesser populations were struggling.

"While India, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, was among the first in the world to come out with a COVID-19 vaccine, it is now also providing the same vaccine to other countries," he said.

Referring to the theme of this year's API conference 'Engaging Minds: Empowering Medicine', Singh said it is appropriate to the time at which this conference is being held.

The Indian physicians, he said, have taught the world the art of engaging minds without physical engagement and fighting the real virus through sometimes virtual and sometimes non-virtual means.

TRENDING STORIES See All

(With inputs from agencies)

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.