Jitendra Singh presents INSPIRE awards to 60 startups

The award is instituted by the Department of Science & Technology, and these innovators will be extended complete incubation support for their entrepreneurship journey
New Delhi: Union minister Jitendra Singh presented INSPIRE awards to 60 startups and financial support to 53,021 students, the Ministry of Science & Technology said in a statement.
The award is instituted by the Department of Science & Technology (DST), and these innovators will be extended complete incubation support for their entrepreneurship journey.
Singh said, during the year 2020-21, while the country like rest of the world was battling with the pandemic, the annual INSPIRE Awards – MANAK (Million Minds Augmenting National Aspiration and Knowledge) competition attracted an unprecedented 6.53 lakh ideas and innovations from across the country.
He said, the scheme touched an unparalleled level of inclusivity by representing ideas and innovations of 702 districts of the country (96%) including 123 out of 124 aspirational districts, 51% representation from girls, 84% participation from schools located in rural areas of the country and 71% of the schools run by the State / UT Governments.
Of 6.53 lakh, a total of 53,021 students were identified for financial support of ₹10,000 each so that they could develop prototypes of the ideas which they submitted for the scheme.
As a next step, they competed at respective District Level Exhibition and Project Competition and State Level Exhibition and Project Competition and now a total of 556 students have made their way to 9th National Level Exhibition and Project Competition.
The scheme aims to help build a critical human resource pool for strengthening, expanding the science and technology system and increase the research & development base, the Minister added.
