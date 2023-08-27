Jitendra Singh shares big update on ISRO's Gaganyaan mission ‘trials set to commence in…’1 min read 27 Aug 2023, 10:56 AM IST
India's Gaganyaan mission is to commence trials in October; the second phase to include the launch of the humanoid robot, Vyommitra. The humanoid robot Vyommitra has been created to execute specific tasks aimed at evaluating human behaviour in space conditions.
Providing a significant update on the Indian Space Research Organisation's Gaganyaan mission, Union Minister Jitendra Singh stated on Saturday that trials for the mission are set to commence in October.
