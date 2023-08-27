India's Gaganyaan mission is to commence trials in October; the second phase to include the launch of the humanoid robot, Vyommitra. The humanoid robot Vyommitra has been created to execute specific tasks aimed at evaluating human behaviour in space conditions.

Providing a significant update on the Indian Space Research Organisation's Gaganyaan mission, Union Minister Jitendra Singh stated on Saturday that trials for the mission are set to commence in October. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

He further revealed that the upcoming second phase of the mission will involve the launch of 'Vyommitra,' a humanoid robot with a female appearance, into space.

“After these two phases, astronauts numbering between one and three will be sent as part of the manned mission of the Gaganyaan project. I think this might start by 2024," Singh said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Also Read: Tata Elxsi partners with ISRO to develop crew recovery models for Gaganyaan Mission

The delay in the Gaganyaan mission was attributed to the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic, as mentioned by the Union Minister of Science and Technology.

The humanoid robot Vyommitra has been created to execute specific tasks aimed at evaluating human behaviour in space conditions. Singh emphasized the importance of meticulous pre-planning for a mission of this nature to guarantee the secure re-entry of astronauts. Vyommitra is designed to replicate all the anticipated activities that astronauts would perform, according to the minister. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

All you need to know about Gangayaan mission The space endeavour seeks to showcase the potential for human space travel. The mission entails sending a crew of three individuals into a 400 km orbit for a three-day mission, followed by their secure return to Earth, as stated on the ISRO's official website. The crew will conclude their journey by landing in the waters of the Indian Ocean.

The mission encompasses the advancement of numerous essential technologies, such as human-rated launch vehicles designed to transport the crew safely to space, a system emulating life support systems akin to Earth's environment, and emergency escape provisions, among other key components.

“Safety and reliability of all systems will be proven in unmanned missions preceding the manned mission," ISRO noted. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Vyomitra The spotlight was on Vyommitra, the humanoid female robot, during the opening session of the 2021 event titled 'Human Spaceflight and Exploration - Present Challenges and Future Trends'. Vyommitra, a fusion of the Sanskrit words Vyoma (Space) and Mitra (Friend), has been specifically created for the unmanned Gaganyaan mission.

Throughout the mission, Vyommitra will oversee module parameters, provide alerts, and execute life support operations. It will also carry out tasks such as switch panel operations and simulate various human functions in the space environment.