Jitendra Singh to inaugurate Good Governance Week 2022 on Monday

Jitendra Singh to inaugurate Good Governance Week 2022 on Monday2 min read . 08:34 PM IST
3,120 new services identified by district collectors across the country will be added for online service delivery during the 5-day campaign
3,120 new services identified by district collectors across the country will be added for online service delivery during the 5-day campaign
NEW DELHI :Union Minister Jitendra Singh will inaugurate Good Governance Week 2022 and ‘Prashasan Gaon ki Ore Campaign’ on Monday.
NEW DELHI :Union Minister Jitendra Singh will inaugurate Good Governance Week 2022 and ‘Prashasan Gaon ki Ore Campaign’ on Monday.
“3,120 new services identified by district collectors across the country will be added for online service delivery during the 5-day campaign," said the Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances & Pensions.
“3,120 new services identified by district collectors across the country will be added for online service delivery during the 5-day campaign," said the Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances & Pensions.
Singh will also launch the Good Governance Week portal. “It is a dedicated portal in which District Collectors will be uploading progress along with Good Governance Practices and video clips. The ‘Sushasan Saptah’ will witness the Nation’s Grievance Redressal Platforms functioning in unison – Grievances received on CPGRAMS will be redressed along with Grievances received on State portals," the ministry added.
Singh will also launch the Good Governance Week portal. “It is a dedicated portal in which District Collectors will be uploading progress along with Good Governance Practices and video clips. The ‘Sushasan Saptah’ will witness the Nation’s Grievance Redressal Platforms functioning in unison – Grievances received on CPGRAMS will be redressed along with Grievances received on State portals," the ministry added.
The Annual Report on CPGRAMS for this year will be released on this occasion to reflect the progress the country has made in Redressal Public Grievances in 2022.
The Annual Report on CPGRAMS for this year will be released on this occasion to reflect the progress the country has made in Redressal Public Grievances in 2022.
During the preparatory phase of the Good Governance Week 2022 between 10-18 December, 2022, district collectors have also identified 81,27,944 applications for service delivery to be disposed, along with 19,48,122 public grievances to be redressed in state grievance portals.
During the preparatory phase of the Good Governance Week 2022 between 10-18 December, 2022, district collectors have also identified 81,27,944 applications for service delivery to be disposed, along with 19,48,122 public grievances to be redressed in state grievance portals.
“In the category of Service Delivery applications - Madhya Pradesh Districts have identified a target of 55,72,862 and Punjab Districts have identified a target of 21,96,937. In the category Redressal of Public Grievances, Madhya Pradesh Districts have identified a target of 16,67,295 grievances and Tamil Nadu Districts have identified 1,38,621 grievances for redressal," the ministry said.
“In the category of Service Delivery applications - Madhya Pradesh Districts have identified a target of 55,72,862 and Punjab Districts have identified a target of 21,96,937. In the category Redressal of Public Grievances, Madhya Pradesh Districts have identified a target of 16,67,295 grievances and Tamil Nadu Districts have identified 1,38,621 grievances for redressal," the ministry said.
Secretary, DARPG, V.Srinivas said that 373 best good governance practices identified are for discussion in district level workshops on December 23, 2022. “43 success stories in public grievances will also be shared during the good governance week."
Secretary, DARPG, V.Srinivas said that 373 best good governance practices identified are for discussion in district level workshops on December 23, 2022. “43 success stories in public grievances will also be shared during the good governance week."
In his message for the campaign, the Prime Minister said that it is pleasing to note that even this year, the Prasahsan Gaon ki Ore campaign continues to be a part of Good Governance Week. “We have undertaken various citizen centric initiatives including redressal of public grievances, online services, disposal of service delivery applications and good governance practices. Our vision is to expand the outreach of service delivery mechanisms making them more effective."
In his message for the campaign, the Prime Minister said that it is pleasing to note that even this year, the Prasahsan Gaon ki Ore campaign continues to be a part of Good Governance Week. “We have undertaken various citizen centric initiatives including redressal of public grievances, online services, disposal of service delivery applications and good governance practices. Our vision is to expand the outreach of service delivery mechanisms making them more effective."
The Nation-wide campaign for Redressal of Public Grievances and Improving Service Delivery will be held in all Districts, States and Union Territories of India. Over 700 District Collectors will be participating in the Campaign and officials will be visiting Tehsils and Panchayat Samiti Headquarters.
The Nation-wide campaign for Redressal of Public Grievances and Improving Service Delivery will be held in all Districts, States and Union Territories of India. Over 700 District Collectors will be participating in the Campaign and officials will be visiting Tehsils and Panchayat Samiti Headquarters.