Jitendra Singh to launch Integrated Pensioners’ Portal on Tuesday

New Delhi: Union minister for Personnel, Public Grievances, Pensions Jitendra Singh will launch the Integrated Pensioners’ Portal, a single window to address the need of pensioners, on Tuesday during the Anubhav Awards Ceremony held by the Department of Pension and Pensioners.
“The State Bank of India has become the first Pension Disbursing Bank which has integrated its portal with the portal of DoPPW and the same will be part of this launch. The Department conducted a root-cause analysis of Pensioners’ Grievances which revealed that bank related grievances comprised a majority of grievances. This was followed up by a new scheme of Bankers’ Awareness Program wherein workshops for pension dealing staff of banks are being conducted to spread awareness of the latest measures taken by the DoPPW for pensioners," the Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances & Pensions said in a press release.
With a view to enhance ease of living of pensioners, the department has developed an Integrated Pensioners’ Portal using the Bhavishya Portal as the base portal. This incorporates various stand-alone Portals of DoPPW viz. BHAVISHYA, CPENGRAMS, ANUBHAV, SANKALP, ANUDAAN and banks’ portals so as to provide multiple services from a single window.
“All these along with portals of Pension Disbursing Banks are now being integrated to create an Integrated Pensioners’ Portal. Pensioners can access this portal for all their pension-related activities. Integrated Pensioners’ Portal will be integrated with all pension disbursing banks," the ministry added,
During the event, pre-retirement counselling sessions will also be held for central government employees, who are due to retire in the coming months. The counselling includes sessions on Bhavishya Portal and Integrated Pensioners‘ Portal, Digital Life Certificate/Face authentication, Retirement Benefits and Income Tax related issues of pensioners.
