Jitendra Singh to launch Integrated Pensioners’ Portal on Tuesday

“The State Bank of India has become the first Pension Disbursing Bank which has integrated its portal with the portal of DoPPW and the same will be part of this launch. The Department conducted a root-cause analysis of Pensioners’ Grievances which revealed that bank related grievances comprised a majority of grievances. This was followed up by a new scheme of Bankers’ Awareness Program wherein workshops for pension dealing staff of banks are being conducted to spread awareness of the latest measures taken by the DoPPW for pensioners," the Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances & Pensions said in a press release.