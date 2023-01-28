Jitendra Singh urges youth to avail startup opportunities1 min read . Updated: 28 Jan 2023, 06:02 PM IST
Singh said the government job mind-set is proving to be an impediment to the start-up culture, mainly in North India.
New Delhi: Union Minister Jitendra Singh on Saturday said India has a huge potential for startups in every sector and urged youth for change of mindset to avail startup opportunities knocking at their door.
