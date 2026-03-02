'Jitni ladai Trump ne karwa di hai': Rajeev Shukla’s ‘Nobel Prize’ jibe at US President over Iran war, Khamenei killing

Congress leader Rajeev Shukla on Monday made a sarcastic comment aimed at Donald Trump, suggesting that the US President should be awarded theNobel Peace Prize for the number of conflicts he has ‘caused.’

"Jitni Ladai Trump ne Karwa Di Hai, Uske Liye Trump Ko Nobel Shanti Puruskar to Banta Hai (Given the number of fights and conflicts Trump has caused, he surely deserves a Nobel Peace Prize,” Shukla, the Rajya Sabha MP, said in a post on X in Hindi.

The tone of the comment, which came amid escalation in the Middle East Conflict after the US-Israel attack on Iran, was actually ironic. The Congress leader is implying the opposite — that instead of promoting peace, Trump’s actions have allegedly contributed to tensions or instability.

Shukla, who is also vice president of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), came on day 3 of the conflict in the Middle East Iran-backed group Hezbollah launched strikes in Israel on Monday in response to the killing of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

Saudi Arabia's state oil giant Aramco also reportedly shut down its Ras Tanura refinery as a precautionary measure after it was hit by a drone, an industry source told Reuters on Monday, adding that the situation was under control.

The fresh leg of conflict began on Friday when US-Israel launched joint strikes on Iran and killed Khamenei and many other top leaders of the Islamic state. Iran retaliated with drone and missile attacks on neighbouring Arab countries, evoking sharp responses amid heightened escalation in the conflict.

Shukla, it seems, is blaming Donald Trump for this conflict too.

Trump a ‘dealmaker’ and peace ‘negotiator’? Remember, Donald Trump had previously projected himself as a dealmaker and peace negotiator, even suggesting he deserved the Nobel Peace Prize for initiatives such as efforts to normalise relations in the Middle East.

Last week, Trump declared he deserves the Nobel Peace Prize, attributing the honour to his involvement in eight international conflicts since assuming office last January. Yet, many of these disputes persist without resolution, and hostilities have reignited in several of the regions he engaged with.

Critics argue that certain US policies or military decisions under Trump's leadership have fueled instability. Rajeev Shukla's comment, therefore, reflects political criticism framed through satire, using the prestige of the Nobel Peace Prize as a rhetorical contrast to perceived conflict-driven policies.

Who is Rajeev Shukla? Rajeev Shukla, 66, is an Indian politician, former journalist, political commentator and the former chairman of the Indian Premier League. In 2015, he was re-appointed unanimously as the Chairman of IPL by the BCCI. On 18 December 2020, he was elected unopposed Vice President of the BCCI.

He is a Rajya Sabha Member of Parliament representing Congress and has served multiple terms in the Upper House of Parliament since 2000, representing states such as Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra and now Chhattisgarh

Key Takeaways Rajeev Shukla uses satire to criticize Trump's foreign policy and its impact on global peace.

The ongoing conflict in the Middle East underscores the complexities of international relations and the consequences of political decisions.

Shukla's comment reflects broader discontent regarding the effectiveness of peace initiatives attributed to Trump.