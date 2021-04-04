J&J begins testing its Covid-19 vaccine on adolescents

“In addition to expanding this ongoing study to include adolescents, we are in discussions with health authorities and are hard at work to initiate studies in pregnant women and children in the near future," said Mathai Mammen, Global Head, Janssen Research & Development, Johnson & Johnson. The randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled Phase 2a study has been ongoing since September 2020, and was initially designed to evaluate the safety, reactogenicity (expected reactions to vaccination, such as swelling or soreness) and immunogenicity (ability to induce an immune response) of single-dose and two-dose regimens of the Johnson & Johnson covid-19 vaccine candidate in healthy adults aged 18 to 55 years, as well as adults aged 65 years and older. The study is now including adolescents 12 to 17 years of age.