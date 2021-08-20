New Delhi: Johnson & Johnson has submitted an application to the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) to conduct clinical trials for its covid-19 vaccine among adolescents aged 12-17 years in India, the global healthcare major said on Friday.

The company, which moved the application on Tuesday, said in a statement "To ultimately achieve herd immunity, it is imperative that covid-19 vaccine clinical trials continue to move forward in this population, and we remain deeply committed to the critical work needed to make our covid-19 vaccine equitably accessible for all age groups," the said.

Johnson & Johnson’s single-dose covid-19 vaccine received Emergency Use Authorisation (EUA) in India in August. The American pharmaceutical company had applied for the EUA in India on August 5, based on top-line efficacy and safety data from the phase 3 ensemble clinical trial.

The trial demonstrated that the company's single-shot vaccine was 85% effective in preventing severe disease across all regions studied, and showed protection against covid-19 related hospitalisation and death, beginning 28 days after vaccination, the company had said in a statement earlier. Johnson & Johnson has said its single-shot vaccine showed strong promise against the Delta variant and other emerging strains.

Hyderabad-based Biological E is Johnson & Johnson’s Indian vaccine-manufacturing partner.

Before this, the union health ministry said the company had withdrawn its proposal seeking accelerated approval of its Covid-19 vaccine in the country and didn’t give additional details.

The central government has been indicating that India will soon start immunisation of children against covid-19. Presently, phase II and III trials of Covaxin are being conducted for children in the age group of 2-18 years, according to Priya Abraham, director, Indian Council of Medical Research-National Institute of Virology (ICMR-NIV).

“Hopefully, the results are going to be available very soon. The results will be presented to the regulators. So, by September or just after it, we may have COVID-19 vaccines for children. This apart, Zydus Cadila’s vaccine trial is also going on. This can also be applied for children and will be made available," she said.

The Covaxin trial includes 525 volunteers while ZyCov-D’s trials, as part of the phase II and III clinical studies, include 1,000 volunteers in the 12-18 age group. The trial phase of clinical studies in volunteers in the 2-18 age group has been completed and the vaccination drive may start as early September, Bharat Biotech’s managing director Krishna Ella had said on Thursday.

