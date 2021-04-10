The vaccine from Johnson & Johnson is the first to be listed by WHO as a single dose regimen

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Johnson & Johnson is reportedly in touch with the Indian government to start clinical trial of its much awaited single-dose COVID-19 vaccine in India, the company said on Friday. The single-dose COVID-19 vaccine developed has already been approved in United States.

Johnson & Johnson is reportedly in touch with the Indian government to start clinical trial of its much awaited single-dose COVID-19 vaccine in India, the company said on Friday. The single-dose COVID-19 vaccine developed has already been approved in United States.

Ultra cold chain not required

WHO senior adviser Bruce Aylward said that the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, which does not require an ultra cold chain, was "even better suited to some of the countries that are worst-hit, affected by the pandemic". {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

While the vaccine needs to be stored at -20 degrees, which may prove challenging in some environments, it can be kept for three months at 2-8°C and it has a long shelf life of two years.

First from WHO

The vaccine from Johnson & Johnson is the first to be listed by WHO as a single dose regimen, which should facilitate vaccination logistics in all countries. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

USFDA approved

The vaccine was 72% effective in a US clinical trial, the USFDA mentioned. There were no COVID-19 related deaths in the vaccinated group, according to USFDA. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The phase III study of 45,000 people across 80 countries potentially included cases of new strains identified in South Africa and Brazil, US pharmaceutical's chief financial officer said.

Best option in pandemic settings

“A one-shot vaccine is considered by the World Health Organization to be the best option in pandemic settings, enhancing access, distribution and compliance," said Paul Stoffels, M.D., vice chairman of the executive committee and chief scientific officer, Johnson & Johnson. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}