New Delhi: Drinking water supply schemes totalling Rs15,381.72 crore in Madhya Pradesh have been approved under Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM).

“22 multi-village schemes were sanctioned to provide tap water connection to more than 1.09 Crore rural population. These 22 schemes will benefit 9,240 villages in Rewa, Satna, Sehore, Sidhi, Alirajpur, Badwani, Jabalpur, Panna, Mandla, Sagar, Katni, Dhar, Sheopur, Umaria and Khargone districts. Since the State plans to provide tap water supply to all rural households by 2023, approval of these schemes are very important at this juncture," Ministry of Jal Shakti said in a statement.

While the ₹3.6 trillion JJM scheme aims to ensure assured tap water supply or ‘Har Ghar Jal’ to all rural households by 2024, several states have presented their commitment to provide tap water connections to all rural households before 2024.

“It is expected that more than 22 lakh households living in these9,240 villages will get adequate clean tap water supply for next 30-40 years on regular basis," the statement said.

Over 5.50 crore rural households across the country have been provided with tap water connection since the JJM launch in August 2019.

“In 2021-22, Rs. 5,117 Crore has been allocated to the State, out of which an amount of ₹2,558 Crorehas already been released to Madhya Pradesh for the implementation of ‘HarGhar Jal’ programme," the statement added.

In July 2019, the government had formed a new ministry, Jal Shakti, to address all water issues in the country. The Jal Shakti ministry was formed by integrating it with other existing ministries, such as water resources and the ministry of drinking water and sanitation.

“Presently, 8.74 Crore (45.5%) rural household across the country have tap water supply. States of Goa, Telangana, Haryana and UTs of Andaman & Nicobar Islands and Puducherry, D&NH and D&D have ensured 100% household tap connection in rural areas. At present, every household in 84 districts and more than 1.30 lakh villages are receiving tap water supply in their homes," the statement said.

