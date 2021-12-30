JJM drinking water supply schemes worth over 15,381 crore approved in MP

“22 multi-village schemes were sanctioned to provide tap water connection to more than 1.09 Crore rural population. These 22 schemes will benefit 9,240 villages in Rewa, Satna, Sehore, Sidhi, Alirajpur, Badwani, Jabalpur, Panna, Mandla, Sagar, Katni, Dhar, Sheopur, Umaria and Khargone districts. Since the State plans to provide tap water supply to all rural households by 2023, approval of these schemes are very important at this juncture," Ministry of Jal Shakti said in a statement.

