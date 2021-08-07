New Delhi: Global healthcare major Johnson & Johnson has received Emergency Use Authorisation (EUA) for its single-dose covid-19 vaccine in India, health minister Mansukh Mandaviya said on Saturday.

“India expands its vaccine basket! Johnson and Johnson’s single-dose COVID-19 vaccine is given approval for Emergency Use in India. Now India has 5 EUA vaccines. This will further boost our nation's collective fight against #COVID19," Mandaviya tweeted.

Johnson & Johnson on Thursday had applied for the EUA in India based on top-line efficacy and safety data from the phase 3 ensemble clinical trial, which demonstrated that the company's single-shot vaccine was 85% effective in preventing severe disease across all regions studied, and showed protection against covid-19 related hospitalisation and death, beginning 28 days after vaccination, the company said in a statement on Friday.

The company's covid-19 vaccine leverages the AdVac vaccine platform proprietary technology that was also used to develop and manufacture Janssen’s European Commission-approved Ebola vaccine regimen and construct its investigational Zika, RSV and HIV vaccines.

Johnson & Johnson has said its single-shot vaccine showed strong promise against the Delta variant and other emerging strains.

The Johnson & Johnson /Janssen vaccine was listed for emergency use by WHO on 12 March 2021. The vaccine has been authorized for use in Europe, the United States and other countries, with the widest experience to date in the United States. The WHO later reviewed thromboembolic events (blood clots) and thrombocytopenia (low platelets) after vaccination with the adenoviral vectored J&J vaccine.

This condition is referred to as thrombosis with thrombocytopenia syndrome (TTS). Current evidence suggests a plausible causal association between the J&J covid-19 vaccine and TTS, the WHO had said in May. However, it also had said that the benefits of the Johnson & Johnson covid-19 vaccine continue to outweigh the risks of TTS. As the only single-dose covid-19 vaccine approved for use to date, the WHO had said, the vaccine may be an important tool for accessing difficult-to-reach populations, thus playing a key role in preventing infections and reducing deaths across the world.

India mainly has three covid-19 vaccines available for administration currently-- Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin, Russia’s Sputnik V. Moderna vaccine (mRNA-1273) and Oxford-AstraZeneca developed vaccine being manufactured by Serum Institute of India under brand name Covishield.

Other covid-19 vaccines awaiting approval in India are Zydus Cadila's ZyCOV-D, Gennova's mRNA vaccine, Biological E's Corbevax, Covaxin's nasal vaccine and Novovax's Covovax.

The Indian government is currently in talks with Pfizer and Moderna for importing covid-19 vaccines for the country which has already administered over 49 crore cumulative coronavirus vaccines doses.

