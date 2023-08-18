Jammu and Kashmir administration on Friday morning flagged off the first batch of pilgrims for Budha Amarnath Yatra from Jammu amid tight security arrangements across Poonch and Rajouri districts, according to a report published by the news agency ANI.

‘Budha Amarnath’ pilgrimage is a 10-day yatra in the mountainous district of Poonch in Jammu and Kashmir. The first batch of pilgrims left from the Jammu base camp at Bhagwati Nagar for its onward journey to the Himalayan shrine in Poonch early morning today.

The 'Bhoomi Pujan' was performed in a traditional way on Thursday. A Bhajan Sandhya was also organized by the Sanskaar Bharti. Bajrang Dal national convenor Neeraj Doneria said that the first batch includes 1,200 yatris.

High-level security measures have been put in place in Rajouri and Poonch to ensure a peaceful and incident-free yatra, he said, adding that all the boarding and lodging arrangements have been made by the administration.

Sharing details about the yatra, the Working President of the Jammu and Kashmir unit of VHP, Rajesh Gupta, said the program held on Thursday was aimed to welcome the yatris coming from various parts of India.

"All arrangements, including those relating to safety and security, have been made by the administration. We are confident to see a peaceful and incident-free yatra," he told PTI.

Dedicated to Lord Shiva, the Buddha Amarnath Temple in Rajpura village in Mandi tehsil of Poonch is one of the oldest shrines of the Jammu region and attracts a huge rush of devotees during the yatra which concludes with the arrival of 'Charri Mubarak' (holy mace) at the shrine from Dashnami Akhara Poonch.

The River Pulsata flows by the temple and is considered to be sacred where pilgrims take bath before entering the temple. Thousands of devotees undertake the yatra every year to pay their obeisance at the famous shrine of Lord Shiva.

(With inputs from agencies)