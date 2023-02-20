A total of 13 houses were damaged due to the landslide in the Ramban district of Jammu and Kashmir , said officials on Sunday, adding that the affected families have been shifted to safe locations after the incident.

The officials informed that the landslide occurred around 1 sq km at Duksar Dalwa, in Sangaldan of Gool Tehsil on the upper side of Ramban-Sngaldan Gool road, according to the news agency ANI.

Gool SDM stated that all the affected families have been shifted to tents and have also been provided with blankets and utensils along with food. The landslide has posed great danger to the 33KV Power line and a major Water pipeline.

Mussarat Islam, Ramban Deputy Commissioner has requested the Jammu Divisional Commissioner to send a team of geologists from the Department of Geology and Mining to find out the underlying reason and also seek help from the engineers of IRCON and USBRL (Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla Railway Line), ANI reported.

The Ramban DC has also requested the Officer-in-charge, 52-RCC of General Reserve Engineering Force (GREF) to make emergency arrangements for creating an alternate road for the Gool Tehsil headquarters.

Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has also predicted light rainfall/snowfall for some states including Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, and Uttarakhand in the coming days.

It stated that a Western Disturbance as a trough in lower and middle tropospheric westerlies runs roughly along Long. 54°E and north of Lat. 32°N. It is likely to affect the western Himalayan region from 19 February.

“Under its influence, light to moderate isolated to scattered rainfall/snowfall very likely over Jammu-Kashmir-Ladakh-Gilgit-Baltistan-Muzaffarabad, Himachal Pradesh, and Uttarakhand during 19th-21st February," the weather office said.

(With ANI inputs)