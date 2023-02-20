J-K: 13 houses damaged in Ramban district due to landslides
IMD has also predicted light rainfall/snowfall for Jammu and Kashmir in the coming days.
A total of 13 houses were damaged due to the landslide in the Ramban district of Jammu and Kashmir, said officials on Sunday, adding that the affected families have been shifted to safe locations after the incident.
