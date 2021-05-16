Amid a sudden surge in the number of COVID-19 cases in Jammu and Kashmir , altogether 20,000 COVID care centre (CCC) beds are being activated across the state. This beds are meant for admitting COVID patients with no or mild symptoms but cannot do home isolation. The CCCs would be opened closer to rural areas in all the 20 districts with 1,000 beds each, an official order said on Sunday.

Chief secretary B V R Subrahmanyam said in the directive, said “Health Department will work out the feasibility of providing some of these CCC beds with oxygen support." The order was issued following a detailed review of the current COVID-19 situation in the union territory by the Lt Governor at a high-level meeting here on Saturday.

Subrahmanyam said the districts would set up local district level triage centres to ensure proper examination of patients and correct referral, reducing unnecessary load on tertiary and referral hospitals.

No patient would be denied admission to a hospital or treatment facility just because they do not have a COVID-19 positive test result, the order said, adding the deputy commissioners would utilise all available staff for COVID-related work such as mobilisation for vaccination, testing, surveillance and information, education and communication (IEC) activities, including government staff whose institutions are otherwise closed.

“Asha and Anganwadi workers will be trained and empowered to assist in COVID mitigation efforts. COVID testing should become more targeted and focus on areas with high positivity and on unvaccinated population," the chief secretary said.

He said all COVID-19 positive patients would be provided corona kits, while the health department would ensure establishment of telemedicine arrangements in all districts to enable patients to call and consult doctors.

Lockdown extended in the state

During the meeting, the ongoing 'corona curfew’ in the state has been extended for another week. It was also decided that the restrictions would be strict except for essential emergency services and movement work and scheduled marriages up to permissible gathering norms, which shall remain exempted.

The ceiling on gatherings permissible for marriages continues to be 25 only, while the permitted essential services would be limited to the barest minimum and not too expensive in order to minimise movement.





