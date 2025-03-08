In a tragic incident, bodies of three missing persons were found at a waterfall in the higher reaches of Kathua district of Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday.

Darshan Singh (40) and Yogesh Singh (32), both residents of Marhoon, and Varun Singh (15), a resident of Dehota, had gone missing on March 5 evening while returning from a marriage function in Lohai Malhar in the Billawar tehsil, officials said.

Efforts are on to retrieve the bodies, the officials said, adding the cause of their death would be known only after a postmortem.

A massive search operation was launched by the security forces, the bodies of the three missing persons were found through drones in a water body near Lohai Malhar area of Kathua, media reports said.

One of the three missing persons had contacted his family two days back, saying they had lost their way in the forest while coming back.

According to NDTV citing sources, the area has a large presence of terrorists and has witnessed multiple terror attacks in the last two years.

In February also, two civilians were found dead in the same area.