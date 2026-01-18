J&K: 3 security personnel injured during gunbattle with militants in Kishtwar

Three security forces personnel sustained injuries during a gunbattle with militants in a secluded woodland region in the higher altitudes of Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar district on Sunday, as reported by news agency PTI.

Additional troops have been mobilized to eliminate the insurgents. The mission, designated 'Operation Trashi-I' by the Indian Army's Jammu-situated White Knight Corps, commenced around midday.

In a statement on social media platform X, the White Knight Corps said that defense personnel encountered the militants in the Sonnar vicinity, northeast of Chatroo, during a planned search mission executed as part of continuous joint anti-terror exercises alongside the Jammu and Kashmir Police.

“Operations remain underway with additional forces inducted to reinforce the cordon, supported by close coordination with civil administration and security agencies,” the Indian Army said, commending the troops for their exceptional professionalism and resolve while responding to hostile fire under challenging terrain and conditions.

Jaish-e-Mohamma terrorists attack security forces According to authorities, a search unit stumbled upon a group of two or three foreign terrorists suspected of belonging to the Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM), who opened fire randomly and threw several grenades to rupture the security perimeter.

The soldiers returned fire, and backup from the Indian Army, Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), and local police was dispatched to reinforce the blockade.

Periodic exchanges of gunfire occurred between both parties for a duration, officials stated. Three soldiers suffered shrapnel wounds and were later moved to a medical facility. An extensive manhunt is currently underway to locate and neutralize the militants, they added. High-tech monitoring tools, such as drones and canine units, have been utilized to accelerate the mission.

This represents the third clash between the security forces and terrorists in the Jammu territory this year. Previous conflicts erupted in the Kahog and Najote woodlands within the Billawar sector of Kathua district on January 7 and 13.

On December 15 of the prior year, a police official lost his life during a battle with militants at Soan village in Udhampur's Majalta region. Those militants successfully retreated, utilizing the dense vegetation and nightfall for cover.