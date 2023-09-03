In Jammu and Kashmir, a four-year-old girl was killed by a leopard after she was taken away from her house in the Udhampur district, said a senior forest officer, adding that her mauled body was recovered two kilometers away from the Upper Banjala village.

Rakesh Sharma, Range Officer of Jammu and Kashmir Wildlife Department in Udhampur informed that the deceased girl has been identified as Tanu, according to a report published by the news agency ANI.

"After getting information about the leopard taking away a small girl, our teams launched a search operation but unfortunately we found her dead," the officer said as quoted by ANI.

He said, “We’re here to ensure that such incidents don’t occur in the future. This is a very unfortunate incident, and we will do all the help possible to the victim’s family."

“We launched a massive search operation to catch the wild leopard and soon we will capture it. We have prepared the file of compensation for the victim's family. Proper compensation should be given to them as soon as possible," the officer added.

(This is a developing story. More details are awaited.)