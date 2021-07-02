Five Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorists, including a district commander, were killed in an encounter between the terrorists and security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district on Friday, police said.

One army officer was also injured during the encounter and later succumbed to his injuries at a hospital.

Based on a tip-off, the security forces, including police, 44RR and 182/183 BN CRPF launched a cordon and search operation in Hanjan Village of Rajpora in Kashmir's Pulwama district on late Thursday, police said.

"The killed terrorists have been identified as Nishaz Hussain Lone (district commander LeT), Danish Manzoor Shiekh, Amir Wagay, Mehran Manzoor and Abu Rehan. Abu Rehan is a foreign terrorist. All the killed terrorists were linked with proscribed terror outfit LeT," the police informed.

During the search operation, the civilians were evacuated to safer places and as the presence of terrorists got ascertained they were given an opportunity to surrender, however they fired indiscriminately upon the joint search party, which was retaliated leading to an encounter.

Due to darkness, the operation was suspended however the cordon remained intact throughout the night.

"Today in the morning, repeated announcements were made to the hiding terrorists to surrender, but the terrorists fired on the joint search party and the fire was retaliated. In the initial exchange of fire two Army jawans received gunshot injuries and were evacuated to hospital, however one among the injured succumbed and attained martyrdom," the police said.

Arms, ammunition and other incriminating materials have been recovered from the site of the encounter.

"Parents of Amir, a terror associate were called to appeal to surrender but failed. All 5 LeT terrorists including a Pakistani terrorist Rehan were killed. Arms, ammunition & some documents recovered. They were planning an attack at Srinagar-Pulwama National Highway," IGP Kashmir Vijaya Kumar said.

IGP Kashmir congratulated police and security forces for the big success and conducting the successful operations in a professional manner.

In this connection, police have registered a case under relevant sections of law and an investigation has been initiated. People are requested to cooperate with the police till the area is completely sanitized and cleared off of all the explosive materials.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.