The 37 ITBP personnel and two from the JKP were being de-inducted from the Amarnath Yatra duty that concluded on August 11, a senior officer said.
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
Bus carrying 37 ITBP personnel and two J&K Police personnel fell into riverbed in Pahalgam area of Jammu and Kashmir after its brakes reportedly failed.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Bus carrying 37 ITBP personnel and two J&K Police personnel fell into riverbed in Pahalgam area of Jammu and Kashmir after its brakes reportedly failed.
Six ITBP personnel and a policeman died while 32 others who were returning from Amarnath Yatra duty sustained injuries, an official told PTI.
Six ITBP personnel and a policeman died while 32 others who were returning from Amarnath Yatra duty sustained injuries, an official told PTI.
The personnel are being airlifted to Army hospital in Srinagar for treatment, police told ANI.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The personnel are being airlifted to Army hospital in Srinagar for treatment, police told ANI.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
A police bus carrying 37 Indo Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) personnel and two policemen fell into the gorge between Chandanwari and Pahalgam, a police official said.
A police bus carrying 37 Indo Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) personnel and two policemen fell into the gorge between Chandanwari and Pahalgam, a police official said.
The 37 ITBP personnel and two from the JKP were being de-inducted from the Amarnath Yatra duty that concluded on August 11, a senior officer said.
The 37 ITBP personnel and two from the JKP were being de-inducted from the Amarnath Yatra duty that concluded on August 11, a senior officer said.
A Border Security Force (BSF) helicopter has been pressed to airlift the casualties, officials said.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
A Border Security Force (BSF) helicopter has been pressed to airlift the casualties, officials said.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
J&K Lt Gov Manoj Sinha gave his condolences to bereaved families & prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured.
J&K Lt Gov Manoj Sinha gave his condolences to bereaved families & prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured.
“Deeply anguished by the bus accident near Chandanwari in which we have lost our brave ITBP personnel. My condolences to bereaved families & prayers for the speedy recovery of the injured. All possible assistance is being provided to the injured personnel," he said.
“Deeply anguished by the bus accident near Chandanwari in which we have lost our brave ITBP personnel. My condolences to bereaved families & prayers for the speedy recovery of the injured. All possible assistance is being provided to the injured personnel," he said.