J-K announces national anthem singing contest for Independence Day. Prize and other details1 min read . 09:55 PM IST
- Independence Day: Under the individual category, people can participate in two sub-categories, aged 13-18 and above 18
The Jammu and Kashmir government has announced a national anthem singing competition as part of celebrations for 75 years of Independence, news agency PTI reported on Sunday .
As the nation is celebrating 75 years of Independence and commemorating it as 'Azadi Ka Amrut Mahotsav', under the guidance of Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, the administration has called upon individuals and groups to take part in the competition, the report said citing an official spokesperson.
The contest is open from August 1 to 7.
Under the individual category, people can participate in two sub-categories — aged 13-18 and 18 plus. Winners will be given cash awards, first prize is ₹25,000, the second ₹11,000 and third is for ₹5,000.
District-level winners will compete for division level, and all participants will get certificates, the spokesperson said. Further, all individual and group winners will get a chance to sing the national anthem at their respective district and division-level I-Day 2021 celebrations.
However, all participants must be domicile of J&K.
A video file of the participants singing the national anthem has to be uploaded by 7th August.
