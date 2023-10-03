In Jammu and Kashmir, the Indian Army along with police officials launched a joint operation in the area of Kalakote in the Rajouri district to monitor terrorists, according to a report published by the news agency ANI.

On October 1, Jammu and Kashmir received specific intelligence about the movement of some unidentified individuals in the area, said officials. “A joint operation by the Indian Army and J&K Police was launched in the area of Kalakote. Use of technology is being resorted, to monitor the terrorists. Presently, intense operations are in progress," said Lt Col Suneel Bartwal, PRO Defence Jammu.

An encounter broke out between security forces and terrorists on Monday evening following a cordon and search operation in a forest area of the district, said officials, adding that, two army personnel were injured in a gunfight with terrorists.

The terrorists fired at the troops in an attempt to break the cordon resulting in retaliatory fire, officials said.

In the gun battle, two army personnel were injured, a senior police officer told PTI. He said that they have been hospitalized and their condition is stable.

Two terrorists are believed to be inside the cordoned area, they said, adding reinforcements have been rushed to plug all possible escape routes, they said.

(Disclaimer: This is a developing story. More details are awaited.)

