Watch | Indian Army reconstructs bridges overnight for Amarnath Yatra pilgrims

Watch | Indian Army reconstructs bridges overnight for Amarnath Yatra pilgrims2 min read . 06:27 AM IST
The bridges were restored by Chinar Corps for the resumption of Amarnath Yatra on Baltal Axis route
Two bridges near Brarimarg on Baltal Axis damaged by landslides were restored by the Indian Army overnight.
The Chinar Corps reconstructed the bridges for the resumption of Amarnath Yatra on the Baltal Axis route.
Several districts of Jammu and Kashmir witnessed landslides and mudslides, triggered by incessant rains.
These landslides, mostly in Ramban and Udhampur districts, left over 3,000 vehicles, mostly trucks, stranded.
Also, rescue teams of cops were on Saturday spotted helping pilgrims en route to Amarnath cave – situated at an altitude of 3,888 meters in the Himalayas and about 141 km from Srinagar. The rescue teams were helping the pilgrims cross a bridge that has been blocked due to the heavy flow of water at Brari Marg and Y junction.
The annual Amarnath Yatra began on June 30 after a gap of two years due to Covid with the first batch of about 2,750 pilgrims setting off for the cave shrine amid high security.
The pilgrimage was flagged off by deputy commissioner Piyush Singla at the Nunwan base camp in the Anantnag district's Pahalgam. The journey - mostly done on foot or by ponies - takes about three days with night halts at Sheeshnag and Panchtarni along the route.
Earlier, on Friday, the security arrangements for the Amarnath pilgrims were reviewed as senior officers travelling along with the convoy and personally monitored their movement.
Pilgrims and tourists have been barred from crossing over to Kashmir from the Banihal area of Ramban district after 3.30 pm due to security concerns. The measure comes in view of unregistered Amarnath pilgrims travelling in the guise of tourists to the Valley, thereby causing security problems in view of heightened security threats,
Meanwhile, after four days of closure due to landslides, two-way traffic resumed on Saturday on the 270-km-long Jammu-Srinagar national highway, the only all-weather surface link that connects Kashmir with the outside world.
The highway had remained blocked for four straight days since Tuesday following heavy rains and snowfall across Jammu and Kashmir.
The highway was blocked at nearly three dozen places by landslides and mudslides.
All stranded vehicles were cleared during the night hours, paving the way for resumption of normal traffic movement, with road clearance work in progress at many places.
The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) is also undertaking repair work of the steel tunnel at Panthiyal which was damaged by shooting stones from the hillock overlooking the highway.
