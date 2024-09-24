J&K Assembly polls: 2 killed, 1 injured in poll duty vehicle accident near Reasi’s Gulabgarh

Two people were killed and another injured after a vehicle on election duty met with an accident near Tuksan in the Gulabgarh area of Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi district

Written By Deepak Upadhyay
Published24 Sep 2024, 05:18 PM IST
J&K Assembly polls: Two people were killed and another injured after a vehicle on election duty met with an accident near Tuksan in the Gulabgarh area of Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi district, an official said.

"Two killed and 1 was injured as poll duty vehicle met with accident near Tuksan in Gulabgarh area of Jamuu and Kashmir's Reasi," Deputy Commissioner Reasi , Vishesh Mahajan said.

First Published:24 Sep 2024, 05:18 PM IST
