JK Assembly polls 2024: Omar Abdullah releases National Conference’s manifesto; promises to restore Article 370 and 35 A

National Conference vice-president Omar Abdullah released the party manifesto for the assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir in Srinagar on Monday. The party promises to restore Article 370 and 35 A, redraw the JK reorganisation act and ensure the release of political prisoners

Published19 Aug 2024, 04:35 PM IST
National Conference vice-president Omar Abdullah released the party manifesto for the assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir in Srinagar on Monday.

The National Conference promised 12 guarantees, including restoration of Art 370 and 35 A, repeal of the Public Safety Act (PSA), the release of political prisoners, one lakh job creation, and restoration of the India-Pakistan dialogue.

The party also promised 12 free cylinders to the Economically Weaker Section (EWS) category, free travel for women in public transport, a commitment to the dignified return of Kashmiri Pandits, ease of passport, and stopping 'unnecessary harassment' of people on Highways.

Guarantees

Guarantees-1: Restoration of Article 370 and 35 A, redrawing of the JK reorganisation act,  to ensure the release of political prisoners.

Guarantee 2: Repeal of the Public Safety Act.

Guarantee 3: Restoration of jobs

Guarantee 4: Resolve electricity and drinking issues. Free 200 units of electricity

Guarantee 5: Social Welfare: 5,000 per month for poor women, 12 free gas cylinders per year for EWS families

Guarantee 6: War against drug addiction

Guarantee 7: Promote agriculture and horticulture through a comprehensive programme

Guarantee 8: Robust health infra and forming a medical trust for heart/cancer ailments

Guarantee 9: A Special Guarantee to decongest Srinagar and Jammu cities

The party also promised to provide free education for all females up to university levels and all males upto college level. 

The party also promised to pass the J&K Youth Employment Generation Act within three months id elected to power, enhance marriage assistance, increase medical allowance of pensioners to 1000 from 300, establishment of Minority commission and strengthening of the PDS system in the state.

The three-phase elections to the 90-member Jammu and Kashmir Assembly will be held on September 18, September 25 and October 1. The results will be declared on October 4.

The National Conference had formed a committee led by former Jammu and Kashmir finance minister and senior leader Abdul Rahim Rather to draft the manifesto. The committee also included other senior leaders, including the party's Srinagar MP Aga Syed Ruhullah Mehdi.

The party had sought suggestions from the people for the manifesto, saying their submissions would be discussed and incorporated into the final document.

 

 

 

 

First Published:19 Aug 2024, 04:35 PM IST
