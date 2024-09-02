The BJP on Monday announced the fourth list of six candidates for the upcoming Assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir. The saffron party has nominated J&K unit chief Ravinder Raina from the Nowshera constituency
The Bharatiya Janata Party on Monday announced the fourth list of six candidates for the upcoming Assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir. The saffron party has nominated J&K unit chief Ravinder Raina from the Nowshera constituency.
With the release of the fourth list for Assembly polls, the BJP has so far named 51 candidates, including 14 for the Kashmir Valley.