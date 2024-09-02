Hello User
J&K Assembly Polls: BJP releases fourth list, state unit chief Ravinder Raina to contest from Nowshera

J&K Assembly Polls: BJP releases fourth list, state unit chief Ravinder Raina to contest from Nowshera

Written By Deepak Upadhyay

Written By Deepak Upadhyay

The BJP on Monday announced the fourth list of six candidates for the upcoming Assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir. The saffron party has nominated J&K unit chief Ravinder Raina from the Nowshera constituency

J&K Assembly Polls: BJP releases fourth list, state unit chief Ravinder Raina to contest from Nowshera

The Bharatiya Janata Party on Monday announced the fourth list of six candidates for the upcoming Assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir. The saffron party has nominated J&K unit chief Ravinder Raina from the Nowshera constituency.

With the release of the fourth list for Assembly polls, the BJP has so far named 51 candidates, including 14 for the Kashmir Valley.

