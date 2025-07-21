J&K HC Bar prohibits non-lawyers from wearing white shirts and black pants in court premises

In an effort to prevent unauthorised individuals from misusing advocates' attire, the Jammu & Kashmir High Court Bar Association has issued a notice banning clerks, litigants, and the general public from wearing black coats with white shirts and black trousers within the court premises, reported Bar and Bench.

The notice also stated that any clerk, litigant, or member of the general public found wearing the advocate's attire will be presumed to be a tout.

“It is hereby notified that no clerk, litigant, or member of the general public is permitted to wear a white shirt, black pants and black coat during their visit to the Court Complex. Anyone found violating the said notification shall be treated as a tout and appropriate action under law shall be initiated against the violator, including filing of formal complaint against such persons,” the notice issued by the Bar Association Joint Secretary Anshu Mahajan said on 19 July.

The Bar Association further said that the traditional black-and-white dress is a mark of professional identity exclusive to lawyers and should not be misused or imitated by unauthorised individuals.

The development comes after concerns were raised over impersonation and unauthorised conduct in the court complex.

The Bar Association has also asked advocates to ensure that their interns maintain decorum by wearing a proper uniform, including a black necktie, while strictly refraining from wearing the white neck ‘band’, associated with practising lawyers.

