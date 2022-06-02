Three soldiers were injured in a bomb inside their privately-hired vehicle in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian area on June 2, according to authorities. Inspector General of Police, Kashmir, Vijay Kumar, said the nature of the bomb was being probed.

A #blast took place inside a private hired vehicle at Sedow, #Shopian. 03 soldiers injured & shifted to Hospital. Nature & source (blast due to grenade or already planted IED inside vehicle or malfunctioning of battery) of blast being investigated & will be shared: IGP Kashmir — Kashmir Zone Police (@KashmirPolice) June 2, 2022

However, it was reported that the blast was probably due to a grenade or already-planted improvised explosive device (IED) inside the vehicle. It was also possible that the blast happened due to malfunctioning of battery, Kashmir Zone Police tweeted.

In another incident, a bank manager was shot by terrorists in the Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said on June 2. He succumbed to his injuries, police added.

"Terrorists fired upon a bank manager at Ellaqie Dehati Bank at Areh Mohanpora in Kulgam district. He received grievous gunshot injuries in this terror incident. He is a resident of Hanumangarh, Rajasthan. Area cordoned off," police said.

Meanwhile, people belonging to the Hindu community employed in Kashmir staged a protest in Jammu and demanded security for members of their community.

Earlier on Tuesday, a 36-year-old migrant Kashmiri Pandit and high school teacher Rajni Bala was shot dead by terrorists in the Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir. Over the last two months, two civilians - including Kashmiri Pandit employee Rahul Bhat -- and three off-duty policemen were killed in Kashmir by terrorists.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha are likely to hold a high-level meeting here in the national capital on June 3 over the killings of Kashmiri Pandits in the Union Territory in the last few days, official sources said.

(With agency inputs)