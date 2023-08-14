The Border Security Force (BSF) successfully neutralized a Pakistani intruder who was attempting to breach the border in the Pathankot district of Jammu and Kashmir.

The encounter occurred during the early hours of August 14, 2023, near the Simbal Sakol village. At approximately 12:30 AM, BSF personnel noticed suspicious movement ahead of the border fencing and promptly challenged the intruder. BSF PRO Punjab Frontier said, “On 14th Aug' 2023, at about 12:30 AM, Border Security Force (BSF) troops observed suspicious movement of a Pakistani miscreant/intruder ahead of Border fencing, in the area falling near the bordering Simbal Sakol village, under Pathankot district."

It further said, “Troops challenged the miscreant/intruder but he did not stop and continued moving ahead towards border fencing. Sensing imminent threat and to stop further misadventure, BSF troops fired upon the miscreant in self-defence neutralizing him on the spot while the intruder was trying to negotiate the Border fencing."

Earlier on August 11, BSF troops neutralised a Pakistani intruder along the International Border in Tarn Taran district.

Meanwhile, ahead of Independence Day, Indian Army conducted patrolling along the Line of Control (LoC) in Degwar sector of Poonch district on Saturday.

President Municipal Committee Doory Anantnag Mohd Iqbal said, "The rally was taken out from the SDM office Dooru to the Sports Stadium. A large gathering of locals participated in the program and at the end of the event tributes were paid to the martyrs who sacrificed their life for the nation in the area."

Kashmir's Divisional Commissioner, Vijay Kumar Bidhuri, announced on August 12 that there would be no restrictions or internet shutdown in the region during Independence Day celebrations.

The Commissioner conveyed that there would be no restrictions on August 15 across the entire Kashmir valley, and internet services would remain operational, ensuring that people can engage with the 'Meri Maati Mera Desh' campaign without hindrance. He noted the public's enthusiastic participation in the campaign, interpreting it as a positive indication.

“There will be no restrictions on August 15 across Kashmir valley and also Internet service will be on. People show a lot of interest in the ‘Meri Maati Mera Desh’ campaign, it's a good sign", ANI quoted him as saying.

Earlier on August 12, the 'Meri Maati, Mera Desh' initiative saw a dynamic spectrum of activities unfold across 26 Panchayats in Central Kashmir's Ganderbal District.

