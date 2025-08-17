J&K CM announces relief aid for Kathua cloudburst victims; kin of deceased to get ₹2L, injured to receive ₹1L

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Sunday announced an ex-gratia payment to the families of the victims of a cloudburst and landslide, which caused several fatalities and damage to properties.
Seven members of four families, including five children, were killed and six others were injured in two separate incidents in the Kathua district of Jammu and Kashmir early Sunday, PTI reported.
CM Abdullah has sanctioned financial aid from the CM’s relief fund, in addition to the existing support from the State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF).
In a post shared on X by the Office of CM Abdullah said the assistance is aimed at providing immediate relief and supporting the affected families in rebuilding their lives.
“The chief minister, expressing deep concern for the lives and property affected by the recent cloudburst in Kathua, has announced ex-gratia assistance from the CM’s Relief Fund, in addition to SDRF support,” the post read.
The announced ex-gratia payments are as follows:
Additionally, assistance for property damage was also announced, with an aim to financially assist the residents to rebuild or renovate their houses:
On 14th August, a massive cloudburst led to flashfloods in Jammu and Kashmir, causing 46 deaths and 167 injuries in Kishtwar district of the region.
The flash floods tore through the densely populated foothill hamlet, damaging several homes and even forcing authorities to halt the annual yatra to the Machail Mata shrine, Mint reported earlier.
A cloudburst happens when 10 centimeters more more rainfall is received at a station in one hour. This sudden discharge of large amount of water not only leads to human casualties but also loss of property.
Stay updated with the latest Trending, India , World and US news. Celebrate the spirit of Independence Day 2025 by exploring live updates and key moments from the 79th Independence Day celebrations in India. Complement your patriotic mood by sharing heartfelt wishes, quotes, and images for a Happy 79th Independence Day with loved ones.