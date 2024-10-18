Omar Abdullah, Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister, passed a resolution urging the Centre to restore statehood. He plans to travel to Delhi soon to present the draft to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, following the first cabinet meeting since his swearing-in on October 16.

In its first cabinet meeting, Omar Abdullah-led Jammu and Kashmir government passed a resolution urging the Centre to restore statehood of the Union Territory on Friday. He is also expected to travel to Delhi and hand over the draft of the resolution to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“The draft of the resolution has been prepared, and the Chief Minister will travel to New Delhi in a couple of days to hand over the draft of the resolution to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, urging him to restore statehood to J&K," said sources.

The Jammu and Kashmir government held its first cabinet meeting yesterday after Omar Abdullah was sworn in as the CM on October 16.