J&K CMO announces ₹6 lakh ex-gratia for kin of landslide and flood victims. Check details here

The government of Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) has announced ₹6 lakh ex-gratia for next of kin of those who lost their lives in the Mata Vaishno Devi landslide and other flood related incidents over the past two days in the state.

Set amounts have been announced for kin of deceased, severely injured, those with minor injuries, and immediate requirements of relief, rehabilitation and restoration.

What is the relief amounts announced? ₹ 6 lakh ex-gratia — comprising of ₹ 4 lakh from State Disaster Relief Fund (SDRF) and ₹ 2 lakh from the Chief Minister's Relief Fund (CMRF), for the next of kin of those who lost their lives in the landslide at Mata Vaishno Devi and other flood-related incidents in J&K over the past two days.

6 lakh ex-gratia — comprising of 4 lakh from State Disaster Relief Fund (SDRF) and 2 lakh from the Chief Minister's Relief Fund (CMRF), for the next of kin of those who lost their lives in the landslide at Mata Vaishno Devi and other flood-related incidents in J&K over the past two days. ₹ 1 lakh will be given to the severely injured.

1 lakh will be given to the severely injured. ₹ 50,000 to those with minor injuries.

50,000 to those with minor injuries. ₹ 10 crore allocated to each Deputy Commissioner, to meet the immediate requirements of relief, rehabilitation and restoration.

What did the J&K's CMO say? In a post on social media platform X (formerly Twitter), the Office of Chief Minister, J&K, said, “Chief Minister has announced ₹6 lakh ex-gratia ( ₹4 lakh from SDRF & ₹2 lakh from CM’s Relief Fund) for the next of kin of those who lost their lives in the landslide at Mata Vaishno Devi & other flood-related incidents in past two days in J&K.”

Further, it added that “ ₹1 lakh will be given to the severely injured and ₹50,000 to those with minor injuries.”

“Additionally, Chief Minister has directed the Advance placement of ₹10 crore with each Deputy Commissioner to meet the immediate requirements of relief, rehabilitation and restoration,” it noted.

J&K death toll rises to 41, with 34 dead in Vaishno Devi floods Heavy rainfall in north India has inundated large swathes of land in north India, including J&K, where the death toll has risen to 41 on August 27. Of these, the Vaishno Devi landslide accounting for 34 of the lives lost, as some let-up in the showers allowed relief efforts to pick up pace, as per a PTI report.

In J&K, new rainfall records were set with Udhampur receiving 629.4 mm and Jammu 380 mm of rain in 24 hours since August 26 morning, the swollen rivers showed signs of receding from 11 am. But the flood alert mark was breached by the Jhelum in Anantnag and Srinagar, and water entered several residential and commercial areas.

Massive damage has been reported to public infrastructure, including several key bridges, private houses and commercial establishments, due to overflowing of water bodies and flash floods across the Union Territory, officials said, adding more than 10,000 people have been evacuated from low-lying flooded areas.

A Border Security Force jawan was swept away by the strong current of a swollen stream in the Akhnoor sector. The body was later recovered.

As torrential rains disrupted normal life, Education Minister Sakina Itoo announced that all educational institutes will remain closed across J&K on August 28 in view of the inclement weather.

The Northern Railways ordered the cancellation of 58 trains to and from Jammu and Katra stations, while 64 trains were short-terminated or short-originated at various stations in the division. Rail traffic has been halted due to flash floods and heavy soil erosion in the Chakki river area, the officials said.