In order to enable educational institutions to reopen in Jammu and Kashmir, a special drive to vaccinate students aged above 18 years on priority has been launched in the Union Territory, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha announced on Saturday. He further noted that most teaching staff are already vaccinated.

Speaking on the sidelines of an event, Sinha said, “We are trying to vaccinate students aged above 18 years on priority and professors and teachers in the academic institutions as well because the aim is to restart the institutions."

A special drive will be conducted for the vaccination of students above the age of 18 as most of the teachers have already got vaccinated, Sinha said.

Meanwhile on Friday, the Jammu and Kashmir administration released a notification announcing college reopening.

The notification reads, higher education institutes have been permitted to commence with limited in-person teaching subject to 100% vaccination of staff and students.

Accordingly it is hereby ordered that the Government Degree Colleges of UT of J&K shall re-open for in-person teaching subject to specific permission of the concerned Deputy Commissioner, it also said.

Further, head of concerned institution must ensure that the guidelines related to social distancing COVID19 are adhered to in letter and spirit, it further added.

Meanwhile, the state logged 173 fresh cases of COVID-19 on Friday, taking the number of infections to 3,26,653 while one death due to the virus in the last 24 hours took the toll to 4,412, officials said.

Of the fresh cases, 23 were from the Jammu division and 150 from the Kashmir division of the union territory, they said.

Srinagar district recorded the highest number of 80 cases, followed by 21 cases in Budgam district, they added.

There were 1,293 active cases in the union territory as recoveries outnumbered fresh cases.

(With inputs from agencies)

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.