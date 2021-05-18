J&K: Combined competitive exam postponed to October 24 amid COVID surge

Jammu and Kashmir government on Tuesday decided to postponed the combined competitive (preliminary) examination in the wake if surge in the number of coronavirus cases. The examination that was scheduled to be held on July 11, 2021, will now be conducted on October 24.

"Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Combined Competitive (preliminary) Examination, 2021 which was scheduled to be held on 11.07.2021 shall be held on 24.10.2021 (Sunday)," Deputy Controller Examination, J&K Public Service Commission, Vinay Samotra said in the order here.

Meanwhile, additional COVID-containment measures have been announced for all government department. As per the new order, all government officials below the level of Under Secretary have been ordered to attend office on staggered manner.

Manoj Kumar Dwivedi, Commissioner Secretary, General Administration Department, stated in an order, "All officers of the level of Under Secretary and above shall attend office on all working days. For regulating the attendance of officers and staff below the level of Under Secretary, all heads of departments/offices shall prepare a roster to ensure that 50 per cent of staff attends office on every alternate day."

He said the staff, which is not required to attend office on a particular day, shall work from home and be available on telephone and electronic means of communication at all times.

"This shall not apply to offices in the Civil Secretariat and move offices where staff has already been split by half. Biometric attendance shall continue to be suspended till further orders," the order said, adding that the decision was taken to ensure adherence to social distancing norms in government offices across Jammu and Kashmir.

The state recorded 73 COVID-19 deaths its biggest single-day spike, which took the toll to 3,222, while 3,344 fresh cases pushed the tally to 2,47,952 on Monday, officials said.

Out of the fresh cases, 1,418 were from the Jammu division and 1,926 from the Kashmir division of the union territory, they said. The officials said Jammu district recorded the highest 613 cases, followed by 495 in Srinagar district and 376 in Budgam district.

The number of active cases has dropped to 50,852 in the union territory, while 1,89,836 patients have recovered so far, they said. The union territory recorded its biggest single day spike as 73 COVID patients died in the past 24 hours, the officials said.

(With inputs from agencies)

