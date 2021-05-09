Jammu & Kashmir authorities on Sunday decided to extend the Corona Curfew imposed in the region till 7 am on 17th May, news agency ANI reported. As per the new order, essential services are exempted. It also said the gathering permissible for marriages is reduced to 25 from the current 50 with effect from Sunday itself.

On April 29, the Jammu and Kashmir administration imposed a curfew in 11 districts in a bid to tackle the surge in COVID-19 cases, which was subsequently extended to all the 20 districts the next day.

The curfew, which was supposed to end at 7 am on May 3, was extended in the twin capitals of Jammu and Srinagar besides Budgam and Baramulla till 7 am Thursday.

In a tweet on Sunday, DIPR-J&K said, Corona Curfew imposed in all 20 districts of J-K till 7 am on Monday, 10/5/21 is extended further by 7 days till 7 am on Monday, 17/5/21. The curfew will be strict except for a few essential services.

#IndiaFightsCorona#JandKFightsCorona#WeshallOvercome



*COVID CONTAINMENT*



Corona Curfew imposed in all 20 districts of J&K till 7 am on Monday, 10/5/21 is extended further by 7 days till 7 am on Monday, 17/5/21. The curfew will be strict except for a few essential services. — DIPR-J&K (@diprjk) May 9, 2021

Curfew enters 11th day today

Normal life remained affected in many areas of Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday as the lockdown, imposed in the wake of an alarming surge in coronavirus cases in the union territory, entered the 11th day, officials said.

Markets remained shut and public transport was off the roads, the officials said.

They said in the wake of the lockdown announced by the government, restrictions on the movement and assembly of people continued to remain in force in many districts of the UT.

The officials said while curfew was in place across the Kashmir valley and in Jammu district, restrictions on the assembly of people were also imposed in many areas of Jammu division.

The officials said security forces have sealed several roads by putting barricades at many places in the city here as well as in other district headquarters of the valley to prevent the movement of people.

State reported 4,788 cases, 60 deaths on Saturday

The state on Saturday recorded 4,788 fresh coronavirus cases taking the tally of infected persons to 2,11,742 while the death toll in the union territory rose to 2,672 with a record 60 fatalities in 24 hours, officials said.

Out of the fresh cases, 1,529 were from the Jammu division and 3,259 from the Kashmir division of the union territory, they said.

The officials said Srinagar district recorded the highest number of 853 cases, followed by 634 in Jammu district and 573 in Anantnag district.

The number of active cases has reached 46,535 in the union territory, while 1,62,535 patients have recovered so far, the officials said.

(With inputs from agencies)





Share Via

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.