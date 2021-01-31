J-K Covid-19 protocols revised, 25,000 pilgrims can now visit Vaishno Devi

J-K Covid-19 protocols revised, 25,000 pilgrims can now visit Vaishno Devi1 min read . Updated: 31 Jan 2021, 07:07 PM IST
The Union Territory government has urged the institutions, staff, and students alike to follow all Standard Operation Procedures (SOPs)
The Jammu and Kashmir government on Sunday issued guidelines regarding re-opening of schools, colleges and higher educational institutions. The government has also said that the number of devotees permitted to visit Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine to 25,000 each day.
The Vaishno Devi shrine located atop the Trikuta hills in Reasi district was reopened for the devotees after a five-month gap in August. It was shut for five months due to the coronavirus-induced lockdown.
The shrine was reopened on 16 August with an initial cap of 2,000 pilgrims permitted in the premises per day, including 100 from outside Jammu and Kashmir as per the SOPs.
