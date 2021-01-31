OPEN APP
Home >News >India >J-K Covid-19 protocols revised, 25,000 pilgrims can now visit Vaishno Devi
Reasi: Pilgrims play on the snow-covered Katra- Mata Vaishno Devi shrine track after heavy snowfall, in Reasi district, Monday, Dec. 28, 2020. (PTI Photo) (PTI28-12-2020_000196B) (PTI)
Reasi: Pilgrims play on the snow-covered Katra- Mata Vaishno Devi shrine track after heavy snowfall, in Reasi district, Monday, Dec. 28, 2020. (PTI Photo) (PTI28-12-2020_000196B) (PTI)

J-K Covid-19 protocols revised, 25,000 pilgrims can now visit Vaishno Devi

1 min read . Updated: 31 Jan 2021, 07:07 PM IST Staff Writer

The Union Territory government has urged the institutions, staff, and students alike to follow all Standard Operation Procedures (SOPs)

The Jammu and Kashmir government on Sunday issued guidelines regarding re-opening of schools, colleges and higher educational institutions. The government has also said that the number of devotees permitted to visit Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine to 25,000 each day.

The Vaishno Devi shrine located atop the Trikuta hills in Reasi district was reopened for the devotees after a five-month gap in August. It was shut for five months due to the coronavirus-induced lockdown.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All
Hindu pilgrims take holy dips in the river Ganges as priests sit in their makeshift cabins at Har ki Pauri in Haridwar

Brands to go slow on Kumbh Mela 2021

3 min read . 06:51 PM IST
On post-COVID recovery, Denmark was confident that India was going to come out stronger from the pandemic

India to come out of COVID-19 as one of the global winners: Danish envoy

3 min read . 06:51 PM IST
Reasi: Pilgrims play on the snow-covered Katra- Mata Vaishno Devi shrine track after heavy snowfall, in Reasi district, Monday, Dec. 28, 2020. (PTI Photo) (PTI28-12-2020_000196B)

J-K Covid-19 protocols revised, 25,000 pilgrims can now visit Vaishno Devi

1 min read . 07:07 PM IST
Covid-19 testing setup at Delhi Airport.

Delhi Covid update: 1-day rise of 140 cases push tally to over 6.35 lakh

1 min read . 06:33 PM IST

The shrine was reopened on 16 August with an initial cap of 2,000 pilgrims permitted in the premises per day, including 100 from outside Jammu and Kashmir as per the SOPs.


Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My Reads Redeem a Gift Card Logout