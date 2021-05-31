Jammu and Kashmir authorities on Monday started its partial unlocking process after a month-long lockdown remained in force in the Union Territory due to an unprecedent surge in coronavirus cases. On Monday, several shops and markets reopened as per the guideline issued by the authority on Sunday

On Sunday, the authorities issued a new set of guidelines and according to that shops have been allowed to open on alternate days.

The public transport was allowed to ply at 50 per cent of the seating capacity in the Orange category districts, it remained shut in the Red category districts.

Policemen in Jammu were seen making rounds of the partially opened markets and asking people to follow Covid-appropriate behaviour strictly, especially maintaining social distance and wearing of face masks.

"We are not out of COVID-19 as yet. Please keep in mind your safety and the safety of others by following the guidelines properly," a policeman, using the public address system fitted in his patrolling vehicle, said while moving through Shalimar market in Jammu city.

Corona night curfew and weekend curfew will remain imposed

According to the new guidelines, the complete corona night curfew will remain imposed from 8 pm to 7 am, while there will be a weekend curfew from 8 pm Friday till 7 am Monday.

On April 29, the Jammu and Kashmir administration had imposed a curfew in 11 districts in a bid to tackle the surge in COVID-19 cases, which was subsequently extended to all the 20 districts the next day. The curfew, which was first imposed till May 3, was then extended after assessing the situation across the Union Territory.

The ease-out process was launched amid the case positivity rate falling to 6.2 per cent from 13 and the daily COVID-19 sliding down to an all-time high of 5,500 to 2,200 in the past two weeks.

The Jammu and Kashmir 'State' Executive Committee (JKSEC), also decided on Sunday that all educational institutions, including the private coaching centres, will remain closed till June 15.

It also said, all cinema halls, multiplexes, clubs, gyms, spas and paid parks will remain closed till further orders.

Half of the 10 districts in Kashmir valley -- Pulwama, Anantnag, Baramulla, Budgam and Kupwara -- have been classified as Red, while the other half -- Srinagar, Shopian, Ganderbal, Kulgam and Bandipora -- belong to the Orange category.





Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.