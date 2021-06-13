Jammu and Kashmir recorded 866 fresh cases, taking the infection tally to 3,06,638
The Jammu & Kashmir administration on Sunday relaxed Covid-induced restrictions in eight districts--Poonch, Reasi, Ramban, Doda, Shopian, Kulgam, Ganderbal, and Bandipora as the coronavirus infection declines. However, guidelines on the Covid containment, notified on 29 May, will continue to remain in force till further orders.
The union territory has allowed all government and private offices to function subject to strict adherence to Covid appropriate behaviour.
1. Barbershops, salons, and parlours will be permitted to open on all days of the week (except on Saturdays and Sundays).
2. Standalone shops, outdoor bazaars, shopping complexes would be permitted to open on all days (except Saturday and Sunday).
3. All government offices can function without any restrictions subject to strict adherence to Covid appropriate behaviour.
4. The wholesale trade of liquor would continue to be permitted to operate 5 days a week (except Saturdays and Sundays) in the entire UT.
