The Jammu & Kashmir administration on Sunday relaxed Covid-induced restrictions in eight districts--Poonch, Reasi, Ramban, Doda, Shopian, Kulgam, Ganderbal, and Bandipora as the coronavirus infection declines. However, guidelines on the Covid containment, notified on 29 May, will continue to remain in force till further orders.

Here's what's allowed in the 8 districts:

1. Barbershops, salons, and parlours will be permitted to open on all days of the week (except on Saturdays and Sundays).

2. Standalone shops, outdoor bazaars, shopping complexes would be permitted to open on all days (except Saturday and Sunday).

3. All government offices can function without any restrictions subject to strict adherence to Covid appropriate behaviour.

4. The wholesale trade of liquor would continue to be permitted to operate 5 days a week (except Saturdays and Sundays) in the entire UT.

Jammu and Kashmir recorded 866 fresh cases and 14 deaths in a day. The UT's caseload has climbed to 3,06,638 and the fatalities count has increased to 4,174.

Out of the 866 fresh cases, 265 were from the Jammu division and 601 from the Kashmir division of the Union Territory. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Srinagar district recorded the highest of 164 cases, followed by 71 each in Budgam and Pulwama districts.

The number of active cases has dropped to 16,284 in the Union Territory, while 2,86,180 patients have recovered, so far.

