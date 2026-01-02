J&K cricketer Furqan Bhat summoned for donning Palestine flag marked helmet during local match — What we know so far

The Jammu and Kashmir Police summoned a local cricketer identified as Furqan Bhat for donning Palestine flag marked helmet during local match on Wednesday. The local cricketer set off major political controversy following the Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) Champions League tournament match between JK11 Kings and Jammu Trailblazers.

The state police said in an official statement said, “One cricket player and organiser of the tournament has been called for questioning by J&K Police regarding the use of the Palestine flag on his helmet during a cricket match at a private tournament in Jammu," India Today reported.

Advertisement

Videos of Furqan Bhat, who was batting in the middle order, wearing the Palestinian flag quickly went viral on social media. It drew flak from several sections of the society, as many users online called it a deliberate and provocative act. Netizens alleged that cricket isn’t a platform for propaganda and foreign political symbols, especially in India’s sensitive security context.

In addition to the cricketer, the Jammu and Kashmir police summoned Tournament organiser Zahid Bhat to Domana police station for questioning. The police is investigating the incident to ascertain whether the act was premeditated and how the organisers failed to enforce basic guidelines on conduct and symbols during the match.

Advertisement

Also Read | SRK a ‘traitor’: Hindu seer slams Shah Rukh over KKR signing Bangladeshi player

Senior police officials informed Organiser about a preliminary enquiry order under the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), 2023, which must be completed within 14 days. It is important to note that a First Information Report (FIR) has not been registered yet.

No action has been taken so far in the case, as the authorities are investigating the circumstances under which the display of Palestinian flag was allowed, whether the necessary permissions were taken and are trying to figure out if this move could amount to disturbing public order or hurting national sentiment.

“Police are verifying the facts and investigating the matter,” India Today quoted senior official as saying.

J&K Cricket Association snubs link with controversial Champions League It has been learned that the privately organised local league is not affiliated with any national or international cricket body. The J&K Cricket Association (JKCA) dismissed any link with the tournament. As it distanced itself from the controversy, an association official said, “We have nothing to do with this league. It is not affiliated to the JKCA." According to the association, the J&K Champions League is not a recognised tournament and does not operate under its authority or supervision.