J-K DG Prisons found dead, police suspect murder

Police said that they are suspecting his domestic help as the main culprit behind the DG Prisons' murder. Director General of Police Dilbag Singh described it as an 'extremely unfortunate' incident.
The Director General (DG) of the Jammu and Kashmir Prisons department, Hemant K Lohia was found murdered at his residence on Monday night in the union territory, said police as quoted by news agency PTI.
The Director General (DG) of the Jammu and Kashmir Prisons department, Hemant K Lohia was found murdered at his residence on Monday night in the union territory, said police as quoted by news agency PTI.
He said that a manhunt had been launched to nab his domestic help identified as Jasir, who is absconding. "The suspect had even attempted to set ablaze the body of 57-year-old Lohia, who was promoted and appointed as DG Prisons in August," the DGP told PTI.
Meanwhile, Additional Director General of Police, Jammu zone, Mukesh Singh who visited the house of Udaiwala on the outskirts of Jammu, informed Lohia was found dead with burn injuries on his body and his throat slit.
Initial examination of the crime scene indicated that Lohia, a 1992-batch IPS officer, must have applied some oil on his foot which showed some swelling, said the police chief, adding that the killer had first suffocated the DG Prisons to death and then used a broken ketchup bottle to slit his throat and later tried to set the body on fire.
He further informed that the guards present at the residence of the officer saw the fire inside Lohia's room, hence, they tried to break open the door as it was locked from the inside.
The ADGP said the preliminary examination of the scene of crime points towards murder. "The domestic help is absconding. A search for him has started," he said, adding forensic and crime teams are on the spot.
"The investigation process has begun. Senior officers are on the spot," the officer said, adding the Jammu and Kashmir Police family expresses grief and deep sorrow over the death of their senior officer.
