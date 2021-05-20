Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Wednesday directed district authorities to ensure a five-bed COVID Care Centre in every panchayat of the Union Territory.

In a series of tweets, Sinha directed the deputy commissioners and health department to ensure a COVID care centre in every panchayat of Jammu and Kashmir as many households may not have the option for isolation of COVID positive patients.

He also approved ₹1 lakh from the district Capex budget for the creation of facilities in schools, community halls, and panchayat ghars in consultation with the nearest health centre and panchayat representatives.

"Directed DCs and Health Department to ensure 5-bedded Covid Care Centre in every Panchayat of J&K as many households may not have the option for isolation of Covid positive patients in their own residence. Each Centre to have One Oxygen-Supported Bed for immediate patient care," Sinha said in a tweet.

"Rs. 1 Lakh approved from District Capex Budget for creation of facilities in School, Community hall or Panchayat ghar in consultation with nearest Health Centre and Panchayat representatives," he added.

The centres would be equipped with necessary medical kits and linked to the nearest health centre. People needing isolation would be identified by the panchayats and concerned medical staff besides ASHA workers, Sinha said.

"Mobile testing vans to be utilised to cover villages for testing with the help of PRIs and volunteers. Medical officers to establish referral linkage with dedicated Covid Health Centres and dedicated Covid Hospitals," Sinha tweeted.

"The persons needing isolation shall be identified by the Panchayats/ concerned Medical Staff / ASHA Workers. Mobile testing vans to be utilized to cover villages for testing with the help of PRIs and volunteers," he wrote.

He said ambulance services in rural areas have oxygen support for safely transporting the patients to COVID-dedicated hospitals.

"Medical officers to establish referral linkage with dedicated Covid Health Centres and dedicated Covid Hospitals. Ambulance services in rural areas to have oxygen support for safely transporting the patients to Covid dedicated Hospitals," Sinha wrote.

