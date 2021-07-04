Jammu and Kashmir: The administration of Srinagar on Sunday issued standard operating guidelines to regulate the use of drones. According to new SOPs, persons already having drone cameras/unmanned aerial vehicles in their possession shall ground the same in the local police station.

In an order, SSP-Srinagar has recommended reasonable restrictions on the storage, sale/possession, use and transport of drones in Srinagar district.

The order restricts flying of drones within a distance of 3 kilometers from the perimeter of any civil, private, defense airports, military installations/facilities, state secretariat complex. It has also restricted use of drones within 2 kilometers from perimeter of strategic locations/vital installations and over eco-sensitive zones around National Parks and Wildlife Sanctuaries.

"Whereas, flying unmanned aircraft (drones) is governed by Aircraft Act, 1934 and Civil Aviation Rules 2021 which restrict flying Drones (UAV) in prohibited area viz; i, within a distance of 3 kilometers from the perimeter of any civil, private, Defence Airports, Military installations/facilities, State Secretariat Complex; ii, Within 2 kilometers from perimeter of strategic locations/vital installations; iii, Over Eco-sensitive zones around National Parks and Wildlife Sanctuaries."

This comes just days after two drones crashed into Air Force base in Jammu, injuring security personnel.

The administration further said that the decentralised airspace access has to be regulated in view of recent episodes of misuse of drones posing threat to security infrastructure.

It said that the Directorate general of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has provided draft guidelines/standard operating protocol to regulate the use of drones in terms of weight classification, generation of unique identification number, height/altitude restrictions, speed restrictions, enforcement/panel action etc.

The administration said that with a view to secure the aerial space near the vital installations and highly population areas, it is imperative to discontinue the use of drones in all social and cultural gatherings to eliminate any risk of inuring to the life and damage to property.

It said that it was extremely dangerous to let unmanned aerial vehicles to wander around in the skies within the territorial jurisdiction of District Srinagar.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.