J&K: Earthquake of 3.8 magnitude strikes Gulmarg. Details here
GULMARG : The National Center for Seismology (NCS), on Thursday informed that an earthquake of magnitude 3.8 on the Richter scale had hit the North of Gulmarg, Jammu and Kashmir.

There were no reports of casualties yet. 

The earthquake occurred at around 12:45 pm.

"Earthquake of Magnitude 3.8 occurred on Thursday around 12:45:21 IST, Lat: 34.91 and Long: 74.30, Depth: 20 Km, Location: 96km N of Gulmarg, Jammu and Kashmir, India," NCS tweeted.

Earthquake of magnitude 5.7 on the Richter scale had hit Jammu and Kashmir 5 February 5. There were no reports of any loss of life or damage to property. Strong tremors were felt causing panic among people who rushed out of their homes.

The epicentre of the quake, which occurred at 9.45 am, was at the Afghanistan-Tajikistan border. Strong tremors were felt in Jammu and Kashmir, causing panic among people who rushed out of their homes, officials said.

